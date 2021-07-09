Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Rain during the day; while rain then areas of fog overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



