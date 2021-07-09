Cancel
North San Juan, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For North San Juan

Posted by 
North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 10 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0arzeqW900

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
