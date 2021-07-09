Daily Weather Forecast For North San Juan
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
