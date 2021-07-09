Weather Forecast For Gary
GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
