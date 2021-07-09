3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Jordan

(JORDAN, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jordan:

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 92 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.