4-Day Weather Forecast For Mountain Village
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light rain then areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, July 10
Areas Of Fog
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
