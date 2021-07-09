Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danforth, ME

Friday rain in Danforth: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 10 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Danforth Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danforth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0arzejaI00

  • Friday, July 9

    Light rain during the day; while rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Danforth Post

Danforth Post

Danforth, ME
1
Followers
119
Post
237
Views
ABOUT

With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danforth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy