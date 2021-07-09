Cancel
San Simon, AZ

San Simon is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

San Simon News Alert
 10 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Simon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0arzehoq00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Simon, AZ
With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

