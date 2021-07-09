Cancel
Red Feather Lakes, CO

A rainy Friday in Red Feather Lakes — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Red Feather Lakes Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Feather Lakes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0arzecPD00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

