Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kadoka, SD

Take advantage of Friday sun in Kadoka

Posted by 
Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 10 days ago

(KADOKA, SD) A sunny Friday is here for Kadoka, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kadoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0arzeZhu00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kadoka Today

Kadoka Today

Kadoka, SD
2
Followers
107
Post
153
Views
ABOUT

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kadoka, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy