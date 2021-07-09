Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
