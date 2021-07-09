Cancel
Mullen, NE

Friday set for rain in Mullen — 3 ways to make the most of it

Mullen Post
 10 days ago

(MULLEN, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mullen Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mullen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0arzeXwS00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while t-storms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Mullen Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

