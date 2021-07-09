Friday set for rain in Mullen — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MULLEN, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mullen Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mullen:

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while t-storms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.