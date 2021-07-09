Weather Forecast For Quemado
QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0