Fruitland Daily Weather Forecast

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.