Fruitland Daily Weather Forecast
FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
