Sanderson Daily Weather Forecast

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



