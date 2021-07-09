Daily Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
