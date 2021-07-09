Cancel
Spalding, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Spalding

Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 10 days ago

SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0arzeDXA00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

