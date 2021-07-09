Daily Weather Forecast For Spalding
SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
