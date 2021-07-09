Cancel
Va. Gov. Northam Announces Over $21 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Ralph Northam today announced more than $21 million. , creating or preserving 1,266 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. The funding will improve access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units.

