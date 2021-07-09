4-Day Weather Forecast For Selby

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.