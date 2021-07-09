4-Day Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
