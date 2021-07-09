Escalante Weather Forecast

ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 71 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



