Mrs. Patrice Marie (Wolfe) Mohr, 66, of Canonsburg passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Canonsburg Hospital. Mrs. Mohr was born in Ellwood City on June 7, 1955 to the late Charles and Rose Marie (Lukavics) Wolfe, Sr. She had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1973 and later from Geneva College with a bachelors degree in Business. She worked as a retail store manager for various retail chains. Family was important to her, and she greatly enjoyed spending time with them and especially interacting with her nieces and nephews. She also loved her various special friends, her pets. She was a member of St. Patrick Church of the parish of St. Oscar Romero in Canonsburg, Pa.