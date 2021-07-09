Cancel
New Bull City Wrap Begins July 9

Durham, North Carolina
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W972S_0arzdu5G00

Watch the latest episode of Bull City Wrap to learn about:

  • National Night Out is back, and we want as many different neighborhoods as possible to participate this year in a safe and memorable way.
  • July is all about fun here in the Bull City, and Durham Parks and Recreation has you covered with plenty of ideas for both staying home and getting out-and-about in a safe and healthy way.
  • We now know the recommended route for the Triangle Bikeway, and the study team wants to know what you think about it.

