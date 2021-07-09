New Bull City Wrap Begins July 9
Watch the latest episode of Bull City Wrap to learn about:
- National Night Out is back, and we want as many different neighborhoods as possible to participate this year in a safe and memorable way.
- July is all about fun here in the Bull City, and Durham Parks and Recreation has you covered with plenty of ideas for both staying home and getting out-and-about in a safe and healthy way.
- We now know the recommended route for the Triangle Bikeway, and the study team wants to know what you think about it.
