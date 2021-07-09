New Bull City Wrap Begins July 9

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 47 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published July 16, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery made some progress as of July 3, though not enough to raise its overall score, which settled at 74. A sustained lull in the home sales market held the index back, as every other measure in the index improved, with some reaching the best scores since the onset of the pandemic. This is the eighth week the index has surpassed a score of 70, and the eleventh straight week above 60.