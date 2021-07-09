Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Project Update | July 9

Posted by 
Durham, North Carolina
Durham, North Carolina
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAbX5_0arzdtCX00

American Tobacco District Waterline Replacement – Phase 1 Project Update and Two-Week Look Ahead

July 9, 2021

The City appreciates your ongoing patience with the work along the busy corridors associated with this project. Additional information regarding this project can be found at: https://durhamnc.gov/2780/American-Tobacco-District-Waterline-Repl.

Planned Road / Lane Closures will occur as follows:

  • Week of 7/12:
  • Lane closure in Jackson Street between Duke Street and Willard Street.
  • Lane closures and shifts in Duke Street between Yancey Street and Pettigrew Street.
  • Lane closures and shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street.
  • Temporary lane closures in Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street.
  • Week of 7/19:
  • Lane closures and shifts in Duke Street between Yancey Street and Pettigrew Street.
  • Lane closures and shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street.
  • Temporary lane closures in Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street.

Saturday – Sunday July 10-11, 2021:

  • No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Week of July 12, 2021:

  • Duke Street between Yancey Street / NC-147 and Pettigrew Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.
  • Lane shifts in Duke Street between Yancey and Chapel Hill streets using temporary pavement markings are implemented.
  • Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.
  • Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.
  • Planned water service interruptions will be coordinated at least 7 days in advance.
  • Jackson Street between Duke Street and Willard Street will have an eastbound lane closures to accommodate waterline installation.
  • Westbound traffic on Jackson Street will be maintained.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.
  • No water or sewer service disruptions are anticipated.
  • Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.
  • New lane shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson and Willard streets using temporary pavement markings will be implemented.
  • Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.
  • Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.
  • No water or sewer service disruptions are anticipated.
  • Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street will have temporary lane closures to accommodate sewer improvements.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the detours.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

Saturday – Sunday July 17-18, 2021:

  • No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Week of July 19, 2021:

  • Duke Street between Yancey Street / NC-147 and Pettigrew Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.
  • Lane shifts in Duke Street between Yancey and Chapel Hill streets using temporary pavement markings are implemented.
  • Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.
  • Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.
  • Planned water service interruptions will be coordinated at least 7 days in advance.
  • Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.
  • New lane shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson and Willard streets using temporary pavement markings will be implemented.
  • Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.
  • Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.
  • No water or sewer service disruptions are anticipated.
  • Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street will have temporary lane closures to accommodate sewer improvements.
  • Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the detours.
  • Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.
  • Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

Saturday – Sunday July 24-25, 2021:

  • No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

If you have questions, please email Lisa.Mitchell@durhamnc.gov.

Comments / 0

Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina

11
Followers
182
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

Durham also known as Bull City, in the U.S. state of North Carolina. Small portions of the city limits extend into Orange County and Wake County. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be 278,993 as of July 1, 2019, making it the 4th-most populous city in North Carolina, and the 74th-most populous city in the United States.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Jackson Street#Road Lane Closures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficshelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville downtown project updates, upcoming closures

Asphalt and milling schedule for Shelbyville's downtown area is scheduled from July 19 - 23. During this time, traffic and parking will be restricted in this area. The schedule is subject to change based on weather during the week. The following map is for a traffic control plan for closure...
Trafficlafayetteco.gov

Street rehabilitation project - July 2021

The Lafayette Public Works Department will be milling and paving the following streets starting the week of July 12, 2021, weather-permitting. Parking will not be allowed on the affected streets during milling and paving activities, so please watch for signs with instructions on when to remove vehicles. Vehicles not removed will be towed at the owner’s expense. Periodic lane closures will occur during the work, but through traffic will be allowed at all times.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Micropaving Update and Early July Schedule

The Town of Bedford finished one round of micro paving work on Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2. Work was performed on Shawsheen Rd and Pine Hill Rd. Micro paving work on Crosby Drive is occurring during the evening and night hours on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy