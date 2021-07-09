Project Update | July 9

American Tobacco District Waterline Replacement – Phase 1 Project Update and Two-Week Look Ahead

July 9, 2021

The City appreciates your ongoing patience with the work along the busy corridors associated with this project. Additional information regarding this project can be found at: https://durhamnc.gov/2780/American-Tobacco-District-Waterline-Repl.

Planned Road / Lane Closures will occur as follows:

Week of 7/12:

Lane closure in Jackson Street between Duke Street and Willard Street.

Lane closures and shifts in Duke Street between Yancey Street and Pettigrew Street.

Lane closures and shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street.

Temporary lane closures in Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street.

Week of 7/19:

Lane closures and shifts in Duke Street between Yancey Street and Pettigrew Street.

Lane closures and shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street.

Temporary lane closures in Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street.

Saturday – Sunday July 10-11, 2021:

No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Week of July 12, 2021:

Duke Street between Yancey Street / NC-147 and Pettigrew Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.

Lane shifts in Duke Street between Yancey and Chapel Hill streets using temporary pavement markings are implemented.

Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.

Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

Planned water service interruptions will be coordinated at least 7 days in advance.

Jackson Street between Duke Street and Willard Street will have an eastbound lane closures to accommodate waterline installation.

Westbound traffic on Jackson Street will be maintained.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

No water or sewer service disruptions are anticipated.

Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.

New lane shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson and Willard streets using temporary pavement markings will be implemented.

Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.

Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

No water or sewer service disruptions are anticipated.

Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street will have temporary lane closures to accommodate sewer improvements.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the detours.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

Saturday – Sunday July 17-18, 2021:

No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Week of July 19, 2021:

Duke Street between Yancey Street / NC-147 and Pettigrew Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.

Lane shifts in Duke Street between Yancey and Chapel Hill streets using temporary pavement markings are implemented.

Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.

Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

Planned water service interruptions will be coordinated at least 7 days in advance.

Chapel Hill Street between Gregson Street and Willard Street will have lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate waterline installation.

New lane shifts in Chapel Hill Street between Gregson and Willard streets using temporary pavement markings will be implemented.

Lane shifts with flaggers will be utilized for traffic control while work is taking place in intersections and at waterline connection locations.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the lane closures and shifts.

Sidewalk traffic will be disrupted.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

No water or sewer service disruptions are anticipated.

Willard Street between Chapel Hill and Jackson streets, and Jackson Street east of Willard Street will have temporary lane closures to accommodate sewer improvements.

Traffic control signs and markings will be used for the detours.

Noise levels in excess of the current City noise ordinance are anticipated during work hours.

Planned work hours are 7 AM to 7 PM.

Saturday – Sunday July 24-25, 2021:

No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

If you have questions, please email Lisa.Mitchell@durhamnc.gov.