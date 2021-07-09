Weather Forecast For Prospect
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
