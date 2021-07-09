Pomerene Weather Forecast
POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 73 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 101 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
