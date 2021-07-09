Cancel
Presidential Election

Ariz. Democratic Party: Ariz. Republicans Leave GOP in Record Numbers as Election Misinformation, Ineffective Leadership Drive Voter Exodus

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Six months' worth of ineffective leadership, election misinformation, and extremist politics have further damaged the. voters to ditch their Republican party affiliation. This mass exodus of Republican voters comes in the wake of the drawn-out, deeply unpopular sham of an 'audit', Gov. Doug Ducey's. brazen...

Paul Gosar
Doug Ducey
Republican Party
Presidential Election
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House Democrats outraising Republicans in midterm races

House Democrats have opened a yawning fundraising advantage over their Republican opponents in 2022 midterm races. Dem incumbents currently being targeted by the GOP have on average close to $2 million in the bank, while Republican incumbents facing challenges from Democrats have just $750,000, according to a new analysis by Roll Call.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Voter fraud is becoming Republicans’ monster under the bed

There’s a monster under the bed. If you are a parent, or even a compassionate older sister or brother, you may well have dealt with this one at some point. And you know it’s not effective to say, “No, there are no monsters under the bed.” Fear of the monster is its own validation. Sooner or later you will be crawling on the floor, scolding all monsters to go away, perhaps spraying Magic Monster Powder or chanting anti-monster spells — all to prove how very seriously you take the threat of monsters, especially those that hide under beds.
Iowa StateCBS News

Local Matters: Mike Pence and other GOP heavyweights to address evangelicals in Iowa

Despite the sustained popularity of former President Donald Trump in the GOP, other would-be 2024 Republican presidential contenders are heading to Iowa to address conservative voters. The Des Moines Register's chief political reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel has more on who will be headlining the Family Leadership Summit on Friday, and Democrats' chances of picking up any Republican-held seats in Iowa in 2022.
Texas Statenewsitem.com

Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats who hurriedly took off to Washington to block sweeping new election laws urged Congress on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation protecting voting rights, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol, the Democrats...
Presidential ElectionNPR

Latino Voters Are Leaving The Democratic Party

New data from the 2020 election shows a big swing in one voting group away from the Democratic Party. Latinos made a significant rightward turn, and partisans of both parties are looking hard at why. One of them is David Shor. He is the head of data science at OpenLabs R&D, a progressive nonprofit. And he joins us now to talk about it. Hello.
POTUSWashington Times

Republican governors to the rescue on the economy

A round of applause, please, for Republican governors, who continue to support the traditional American work ethic. “Newly released data from the U.S. Labor Department confirms that Republican governors are leading the way in getting Americans back to work,” said a new analysis from the Republican National Committee which parsed the federally-issued numbers.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats leave state to prevent vote on GOP election bill

Democratic lawmakers from Texas declared Monday night that they were "determined to kill this bill" after they left the state earlier in the day to prevent a vote in the state legislature on Republican election bills. By leaving the state, lawmakers are preventing a quorum during the special legislative session...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Democrats pledge to stop GOP's voter suppression law

The fight over voting rights between Republicans and Democrats in Texas continues with the Democrats pledging to do whatever is necessary to stop the GOP from passing new measures to block access to the ballot box. We discuss with Eugene Robinson and Matthew Dowd.
Electionsamericanpeoplenews.com

How Democrats Should Respond to GOP Voter Suppression

Republican politicians in many states clearly believe that the best way for them to maintain power, given unfavorable demographic trends, is to engage in voter suppression and rig the administration of elections. Their allies in Congress, believing likewise, are doing what they can to let state legislators get away with this dangerous project.
York, PAabc27.com

Counties resist election audit, GOP leadership mum on topic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been 10 days since Senator Doug Mastriano requested an election audit of three counties, including York, Pa. “We have several concerns,” Julie Wheeler (R), York County president commisioner. Wheeler is cost to do the audit and possible decertifying of any machine that gets audited.

