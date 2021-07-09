Ariz. Democratic Party: Ariz. Republicans Leave GOP in Record Numbers as Election Misinformation, Ineffective Leadership Drive Voter Exodus

There’s a monster under the bed. If you are a parent, or even a compassionate older sister or brother, you may well have dealt with this one at some point. And you know it’s not effective to say, “No, there are no monsters under the bed.” Fear of the monster is its own validation. Sooner or later you will be crawling on the floor, scolding all monsters to go away, perhaps spraying Magic Monster Powder or chanting anti-monster spells — all to prove how very seriously you take the threat of monsters, especially those that hide under beds.