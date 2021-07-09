Ariz. Democratic Party: Ariz. Republicans Leave GOP in Record Numbers as Election Misinformation, Ineffective Leadership Drive Voter Exodus
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Six months' worth of ineffective leadership, election misinformation, and extremist politics have further damaged the. voters to ditch their Republican party affiliation. This mass exodus of Republican voters comes in the wake of the drawn-out, deeply unpopular sham of an 'audit', Gov. Doug Ducey's. brazen...insurancenewsnet.com
