Evaluate Vantage, London, UK. Among the 13 FDA approvals during the second quarter of 2021, one has undoubtedly been the biggest talking point. Biogen’s Alzheimer disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) has become one of the most controversial authorizations for some time, with much debate about whether the FDA was justified in granting accelerated approval on the basis of an unvalidated surrogate end point. Efficacy data painted a questionable picture, and the US$56,000 per year list price of the amyloid-targeted antibody divided opinion further.