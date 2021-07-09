Cancel
Olivia Rodrigo Adds Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Jack Antonoff Co-Writes to ‘Deja Vu’

By Brittany Spanos
Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo has been open about how much Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” influenced her Sour single “Deja Vu.” Now she has made the connection official by adding Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as co-writers on the track. The songwriters have been added to the track’s Spotify and TIDAL metadata,...

