Wright State lands nearly $1.5M for substance abuse treatment work

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) in Cherokee, N.C., sought to provide more streamlined care for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) who require mental, behavioral, or emotional health or substance abuse services. To help achieve that goal, the organization built a replacement facility for its Cherokee Indian Hospital in 2015, where crisis care is provided in the emergency department (ED), followed in 2018 by Kanvwotiyi, a 20-bed residential treatment center in Graham County, N.C., which houses inpatient treatment and programs for adults. But a void remained: a secure, safe environment where these patients could be stabilized before being transferred from the hospital to residential care. The solution would help alleviate the prolonged use of ED beds for inpatient behavioral health needs and provide a designated space for mental health care services. “It was decided that if we really wanted to help and provide treatment for this community, we needed an entire continuum of services,” says Casey Cooper, CEO of CIHA.