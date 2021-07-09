Cancel
Politics

Wright State lands nearly $1.5M for substance abuse treatment work

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
Funds will support a state program that aims to provide services for more than 18,000 Ohioans with opioid and stimulant use disorders over the next two years.

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Substance Abuse#Stimulant#Ohioans
