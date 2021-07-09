Speaker Pelosi Issues Remarks at News Call Releasing Report on Big Pharma Stock Buybacks, Dividends, CEO Pay

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden's agenda appears on the brink. After months of wind up, practice drills and tight votes, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is on the cusp of his most serious high wire act yet. The Democrat from New York returns to Washington on Monday with two goals this week: get consensus within his ranks on a $3.5 trillion budget and see once and for all whether the bipartisan group's effort to secure an infrastructure deal is real or not.