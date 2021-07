EU lawmakers on Thursday called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves on human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority. Lawmakers called on the EU's institutions and member states "to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese Government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uyghur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China".