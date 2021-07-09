Cawood Weather Forecast
CAWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
