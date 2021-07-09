Tok Weather Forecast
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
