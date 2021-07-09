Cancel
Texarkana, TX

The Delta Variant is Officially Now in Texarkana

By Lisa Lindsey
 10 days ago
We've been hearing about the Delta variant of COVID-19. It's more contagious and it can be the most severe of all the variants. Well, now it is officially in the Texarkana area. Delta Variant Is More Contagious. A couple of weeks ago it had been reported on news outlets that...

Texarkana, AR
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

