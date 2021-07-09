Daily Weather Forecast For Twin Valley
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
