4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurel
LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
