An autopsy is being performed on a body recovered from Boone Lake, believed to be a man who was last seen in the water on Tuesday. The body was found in an area where authorities had been searching for David Schreck. Schreck was seen entering the water with his girlfriend, who told rescue workers that she saw Schreck go into the water but never came back up. The 32 year old’s abandoned vehicle was found in the 300 block of Carroll Creek Road. Police say foul play is not suspected.