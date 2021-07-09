Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



