Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
