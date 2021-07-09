Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Friday rain in Rangeley: Ideas to make the most of it

Rangeley News Beat
 10 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Friday is set to be rainy in Rangeley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rangeley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0arzcMPH00

  • Friday, July 9

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

