The Red Sox have the best record in the American League East even after Sunday’s loss to the Phillies and the No. 4 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday evening. Who will the Red Sox take? Mock drafts are split, but most agree on one of two prospects: Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter. Davis is considered one of the best hitters in the draft and had a recent workout with the Red Sox, while Leiter and the Red Sox reportedly have mutual interest if he’s still on the board.