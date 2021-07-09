Daily Weather Forecast For Kenmare

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, July 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 21 mph



