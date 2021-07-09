Daily Weather Forecast For Kenmare
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
