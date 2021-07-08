Michelle Lambert Concert at The Clarion

Rising star, Michelle Lambert, brings a world of experience when she steps up to the microphone. This Pop singer/songwriter has toured from coast to coast making waves all over the country. Michelle’s 2021 single, Come to Me, has caught the attention of the press and reached number 1 on Indie Radio! Hailing from the Bay Area, Lambert began studying violin at age 2 and has continued making music ever since. A pop, folk and hip-hop artist whose career has taken her across the U.S. and abroad, she is influenced by her studies in Celtic music. Female empowerment is a recurring theme in her music. Sign up at Eventbrite or just show up!