San Francisco, CA

Michelle Lambert Concert at The Clarion

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising star, Michelle Lambert, brings a world of experience when she steps up to the microphone. This Pop singer/songwriter has toured from coast to coast making waves all over the country. Michelle’s 2021 single, Come to Me, has caught the attention of the press and reached number 1 on Indie Radio! Hailing from the Bay Area, Lambert began studying violin at age 2 and has continued making music ever since. A pop, folk and hip-hop artist whose career has taken her across the U.S. and abroad, she is influenced by her studies in Celtic music. Female empowerment is a recurring theme in her music. Sign up at Eventbrite or just show up!

