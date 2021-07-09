Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(WASHINGTON, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Washington Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0