Consensus Guidelines Address Functional Neurological Disorders in Speech and Language

physiciansweekly.com
 11 days ago

Recommendations expand therapeutic armamentarium in FND. Consensus recommendations for assessing and treating functional neurological disorders (FND) involving communication, swallowing, breathing, and cough were published by an expert panel and focused on the role of speech and language therapists. Conditions addressed included dysphonia, dysfluency and language and articulation disorders, swallowing disorders...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

#Language#Neurology#Clinical Research#Neurological Disorders#Fnd Consensus#Globus#Comorbid
