Dennis, MS

Rainy forecast for Dennis? Jump on it!

Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 10 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dennis Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0arzc5UB00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

