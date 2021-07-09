White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
