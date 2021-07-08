Cancel
Stop AAPI Hate & Activate

funcheap.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do we mean when we talk about AAPI Hate? What can I do if I am on the receiving end? What can I do to support someone when they’ve experienced an act of hate?. AAPI community and their allies are invited to explore these and more questions in our panel and workshop event featuring activists, anti-racism facilitators, and community organizers.

Convicted and Condemned The Politics and Policies of Prisoner Reentry

A partnership with SFP’s Jail and Reentry Services Department and Oakland Public Library. Dr. Keesha Middlemass and Ruben Jonathan Miller will discuss the politics, race and policies of incarceration and reenetry. Dr. Keesha Middlemass (She/Her/Hers) is a trained political scientist who is on faculty at Howard University in Washington, D.C....
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

A hateful attack on U.S. bishops

I am outraged and deeply disappointed in you and your editorial board for printing the bitter and hateful words of Paul Moser in the July 8 issue of the Register (“The Sacred Bureaucracy speaks”). If those invectives has been used against people of color, LGBTQ or a Muslim community, you...
Brooklyn, NYNBC New York

Meet The Movement Running The Extra Mile to Support AAPI Communities

In February, Victoria Lo founded Chinatown Runners in response to the growing attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) individuals. The movement meets once a month and runs throughout various parts of the city, but always ending in an AAPI neighborhood. On Sunday, the runners went to Chinatown Ice...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Hate erupting

I am writing in response to The Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Sagendorf of Sandusky, and his very angry letter in the Saturday, July 17 edition of The Fremont News-Messenger, “GOP: scary and unrecognizable.”. With all due respect, I fail to see how a Christian clergyman can be full of such...
Umatilla County, OREast Oregonian

Letter: Vaccination 'slackers' aren't doing their part

I recently overheard a couple of older men discussing problems employers were having to fill employment openings. One guy was adamant that the unemployed were all a bunch of "slackers." He claimed they were choosing not to work because they were "on the dole" of the government. After several minutes...
ReligionMilton Daily Standard

Loving versus hating

“But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:44-45)
Books & Literaturefuncheap.com

Before Columbus Foundation “Afropessimism” SF Library Talk

Frank B. Wilderson in conversation with Justin Desmangles, discusses his latest work, Afropessimism. Frank B. Wilderson III is an American writer, dramatist, filmmaker and critic. He is Chancellors Professor of African American Studies at the University of California, Irvine. He received his BA in government and philosophy from Dartmouth College, his Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University and his PhD in rhetoric and film studies from the University of California, Berkeley.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas GOP pushes to further restrict racism education in public schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans are pushing to expand restrictions on what students can learn about regarding racism and sexism in public schools. Gov. Greg Abbott asked lawmakers to build on the"'anti-critical race theory" bill he signed into law in the regular session. Last week, the Senate passed a more...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Debased Origins of Baseless Hate

Once again, Tisha B’Av approaches. As we have done so often, we will mourn the Churban and lament how sinat chinam caused so much pain and suffering. Yet the problem of baseless hatred is still with us, seemingly growing by the day. There is so much anger and division in...
Healthbctv.org

Physician General, Medical Professionals Answer Vaccine Questions for AAPI Community

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson joined a panel discussion Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccine information for the Asian Pacific American community. The panel, hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and moderated by Stephanie Sun, Executive Director of the Commission, was entitled Vax Facts for the Asian Pacific American Community and featured opening remarks from First Lady Frances Wolf. This was the sixth event in a series that seeks to provide relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and address the questions of concerned citizens.
Relationship Adviceflagpole.com

All My Exes Send Me Textes

My wife of seven years has been the love of my life, but my trust fell apart a couple of weeks ago when we were riding in our car. Her phone was synced to the car when she received a text message from an ex-boyfriend I’ve never had the privilege to meet. I didn’t react, but calmly asked her what he wanted or, “What does the text say?” Can you believe she wouldn’t share the contents? That was so critical to our relationship and my trust. I got out of the car with one last desperate plea for clarity. She wouldn’t clear my head. Five miles in the rain, lightning and thunder, [walking] through darkness until I made it home. No, I did not walk it off. Am I wrong? Being faithful and securing her trust in me has always been a top priority, along with our children. Not to mention the all-nighters she’s had since that evening. She tells me she loves me so sincerely, and I want to believe her, but now my head is all messed up. What do you think about it?
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

Upcoming 2021 redistricting educational forums

Several upcoming educational community forums regarding the 2021 redistricting process in New Mexico will be held beginning Thursday, July 22. The “People's Power, People's Maps” campaign will be hosting three open community webinars that will help educate the public on tribal redistricting, prison gerrymandering and southern NM redistricting. Join NM...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

4 Ways to Maximize the Benefits of Online Church

COVID-19 shutdowns changed everything. They changed the way we shop, work and, yes, the way we think about church. For a pastor like me, the biggest impact was the way I view community, connection and the way I think about outreach. Starting as a traditional church, we went online like most, but unlike most, I’m staying online. We’re experiencing a dynamic growing church, and we’ve learned things that can help any church use the technology better to extend their reach farther.
Trenton, NJCape May County Herald

Special Food Assistance for School Children Begins

TRENTON - Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman July 21 announced the department has begun delivering extra food assistance benefits to school children who would have received free or reduced-price, in-school meals if not for virtual learning due to Covid. According to a Human Services release, the first round of...
Religionmainstreetnews.com

LEWIS: Godly boundaries are a blessing

As children, most of us grew up with a set of boundaries. These boundaries show us limits to keep us safe and healthy. Our parents warned us to look both ways before crossing the street, and when we were smaller, I’m sure they wanted to hold our hand. Most parents teach their children to eat healthy, you know, don’t start with an ice cream sundae! As grandparents, sometimes that rule goes out the window, but generally we want to model healthy eating because these habits will eventually become a lifestyle.

