Stop AAPI Hate & Activate

My wife of seven years has been the love of my life, but my trust fell apart a couple of weeks ago when we were riding in our car. Her phone was synced to the car when she received a text message from an ex-boyfriend I’ve never had the privilege to meet. I didn’t react, but calmly asked her what he wanted or, “What does the text say?” Can you believe she wouldn’t share the contents? That was so critical to our relationship and my trust. I got out of the car with one last desperate plea for clarity. She wouldn’t clear my head. Five miles in the rain, lightning and thunder, [walking] through darkness until I made it home. No, I did not walk it off. Am I wrong? Being faithful and securing her trust in me has always been a top priority, along with our children. Not to mention the all-nighters she’s had since that evening. She tells me she loves me so sincerely, and I want to believe her, but now my head is all messed up. What do you think about it?