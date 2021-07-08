“Las Cafeteras” Afro-Mexican Concert at Frost Amphitheater

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has previously headlined several Pittsburgh concerts. This year, Tasjan is the main act at the Allegheny County Summer Concert Series’ July 23 show at South Park Amphitheater. He has released four solo albums since 2015, most recently 2021’s Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!, with a few EPs prior to that. His resumé also includes playing with Sean Lennon and he wrote a song with BP Fallon that Fallon recorded with Jack White producing and playing guitar called “I Believe In Elvis Presley.” Tasjan also did a live recording for Luck Reunion with Lilly Hiatt that was released on Jack White’s Third Man Records label. Tasjan co-founded the band Semi Precious Weapons in New York City in 2006. In 2008, he formed another band, the Madison Square Gardeners (great name). They recorded an LP and three EPs during his three-year tenure with them. He also played lead guitar for the classic proto-punk band the New York Dolls for a brief stint in 2009. Tasjan was invited to stay on, but decided to work on other projects. See our story on Tasjan and his new album. Special guest is Rob James of The Clarks. 7:30 p.m. 3700 Farmshow Dr., South Park. (C.M.)