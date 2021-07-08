Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“Las Cafeteras” Afro-Mexican Concert at Frost Amphitheater

funcheap.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised east of the Los Angeles river, Las Cafeteras are remixing roots music and telling modern day stories. Las Cafeteras create a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East LA sound and positive message. Their Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms, and rhymes deliver inspiring lyrics that document stories of a community seeking love and justice in the concrete jungle.

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles River#Frost Amphitheater#Jawbone#The Event Organizer Born#Afro Mexican#Spanglish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Camdenton, MOKRMS Radio

Ozarks Amphitheater Adds Another Major Concert Featuring Dwight Yoakam

Another date’s now added to the Labor Day weekend lineup at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton. “Coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater on Sunday September 5th, of Labor Day Weekend, We’re bringing back Dwight Yoakam” says Tom Abbett with the Ozarks Amphitheater. He tells KRMS News Yoakam has history at the Lake...
Tuscaloosa, ALTuscaloosa News

The Revivalists, Marcus King Band schedule Tuscaloosa Amphitheater concert

The Revivalists will play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Sept. 2, according to Birmingham-based booking agent Red Mountain Entertainment. Marcus King Band will open the 7 p.m. show. New Orleans-born funk-rock band the Revivalists built a sterling live reputation over its first decade, playing sometimes four-hour shows, 150 nights a year,...
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Free Untamed POPS! concert at Ogden Amphitheater supports artists, community

New music, dance and visual art is back, live and in person, at the Ogden Amphitheater this Saturday night with the Untamed POPS! concert. Presented by 501(c)(3) arts organization AmpedARTS, the concert will feature Chamber Orchestra Ogden’s uplifting marches and multi-genre pop songs, with a new upbeat fusion composition by Ogden’s own Alfonso Tenreiro who will be a guest conductor.
Virginia Beach, VAWAVY News 10

$20 tickets going on sale for concerts at Virginia Beach amphitheater

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — You can go see several major music acts at the Virginia Beach amphitheater and across the U.S. this summer and fall for just $20. It’s an “all-in” price, meaning the usual taxes and fees you’d have to pay in addition are included in that $20 price. Acts in Virginia Beach include Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers, Jason Aldean and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival.
Musicfuncheap.com

“Reggae On The Mission” Outdoor Music Festival (SF)

An outdoor day vibe music festival featuring the best selectas worldwide; featuring art, vendors, food, delicious libations, and good vibes for everyone. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Foley, ALmulletwrapper.net

Free concerts July 17, 24 & 31 at OWA Island Amphitheater; The great Red Clay Strays play free show July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

(Foley, AL) – OWA will sponsosr a Summer Live Concert Series on Saturdays in July on the OWA Island Amphitheater located in the center of Downtown OWA. The free live concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. Grab a drink to go from one of the many restaurants and bars in Downtown OWA and enjoy an evening of electric performances from high energy country music, to folk, rockabilly and soul.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Piano Concert: Rarely-Heard Works by Women Composers

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8pm PT, Sarah Cahill, described as “a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde” by The New York Times, returns to Old First Concerts to perform selections from her project, The Future is Female. This is a hybrid concert – seating is limited to 100 people at Old First Church (1751 Sacramento Street), and general admission is $25. The concert will also be available to watch online as a livestream with a suggested donation of $20.
Stanford, CAsfsonic.com

Live Music Makes Fierce Return at Frost Amphitheater with Fantastic Negrito

Live music roared back to life at the Frost Amphitheater on the campus of Stanford University in Palo Alto last week with an electrifying performance by Fantastic Negrito. The three-time Grammy winner from Oakland, along with a five member band, delivered a scintillating performance that never let up in engagement, intensity and incredible sounds. Fantastic Negrito is somewhat of an uncategorizable artist who seamlessly blends funk, soul, blues, rock, afropunk and folk into a savory stew of sounds that has caught fire worldwide.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

The Honey Crooners Live Concert in Chinatown (SF)

Clarion’s most ardent supporter Ralph Pinkerton with his friends Sandy and Frank will play old time favorites. For years they’ve been crooning at Clarion’s open mics before the pandemic and we can’t wait to have them back!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can...
Music1310kfka.com

Foote Lagoon Amphitheater Performances

A free summer concert series at the Foote Lagoon Amphitheater in Loveeland starts July 29 with a performance of big-band swing and showtunes by Colorado Swing.The concerts, sponsored by the Rialto Theater, are scheduled to continue weekly Main stage performances will start at 7 p.m., preceded by kids’ activities starting at 6:30 p.m. and continuing for the duration of the event. There will be an 8 p.m. intermission, and shows will wrap up by 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Nashville Musician Aaron Lee Tasjan in Concert at South Park Amphitheater (Fri., 7/23/21)

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has previously headlined several Pittsburgh concerts. This year, Tasjan is the main act at the Allegheny County Summer Concert Series’ July 23 show at South Park Amphitheater. He has released four solo albums since 2015, most recently 2021’s Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!, with a few EPs prior to that. His resumé also includes playing with Sean Lennon and he wrote a song with BP Fallon that Fallon recorded with Jack White producing and playing guitar called “I Believe In Elvis Presley.” Tasjan also did a live recording for Luck Reunion with Lilly Hiatt that was released on Jack White’s Third Man Records label. Tasjan co-founded the band Semi Precious Weapons in New York City in 2006. In 2008, he formed another band, the Madison Square Gardeners (great name). They recorded an LP and three EPs during his three-year tenure with them. He also played lead guitar for the classic proto-punk band the New York Dolls for a brief stint in 2009. Tasjan was invited to stay on, but decided to work on other projects. See our story on Tasjan and his new album. Special guest is Rob James of The Clarks. 7:30 p.m. 3700 Farmshow Dr., South Park. (C.M.)
Theater & Danceeplocalnews.org

Staring Lakes Amphitheater: July concert series lifts listeners

On Thursday, July 15, a lovely mid-summer evening, over 100 people listened to Stephen Ramsey conduct the Dakota Valley Symphony (DVS) through a charming program of movie music and show tunes at the Staring Lake Amphitheater in Eden Prairie. The tunes included “Star Trek” themes and an original piece by...
Rock MusicEureka Times-Standard

Band blends metal, Afro-Caribbean rhythms

La Armada has completed production on its next album, “Anti-Colonial Vol. 2,” which is set for release later this year via their own label Mal De Ojo Records in the U.S. The album will be released via Thousand Islands Records in Canada and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK. The first single and music video from the album is “Death On Replay.”
Washington Stateifiberone.com

Live Nation celebrates return of concerts with limited $20 tickets to shows at Gorge and White River amphitheaters

A one-time-only deal is on the table for concert enthusiasts excited about going back to the live concert scene in Washington state. Live Nation, which owns and operates the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy and the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, is offering a limited number of $20 tickets to see some of the biggest names in music. The Washington state music venues are two of 40 Live Nation concert halls that will be included in the special promotion.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

'Legends In Concert' at Tropicana Las Vegas brings icons to life

There are bragging rights, and there are serious bragging rights. Legends in Concert has the latter, being the longest-running show currently operating on the Las Vegas Strip. If you take away the pandemic shutdown (which shut down every single show), Legends is nearing its 40th straight year in Las Vegas, a singularly amazing achievement in a city not well-known for longevity. The tribute show to music’s greats may have taken some time off, but it’s lost none of its energy or entertainment value.
Worldfuncheap.com

Presidio Sunday Virtual Concerts: Music of India w/ Hasu Patel

Find peace and inspiration in our Sunday Virtual Concert – Music of India, featuring world class composer, performer and educator, Hasu Patel, sitar, accompanied by William Rossel, tabla, in a video of their November 2019 live performance in the historic Presidio Chapel. For the link, please email: presidiointerfaith@gmail.com prior to the day of the concert. Free admission – to make a donation please visit: https://www.interfaithpresidio.org/support-icp.html.
Rochester, NYlifeinthefingerlakes.com

ALL TICKETS ON SALE FOR CENTER STAGE AMPHITHEATER PERFORMANCES

Tickets are now on sale for the final three performances of Finger Lakes Opera’s (FLO) summer season. “FLO’s creative team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make these productions possible. The designs we are seeing for The Barber of Seville set are incredible,” FLO Executive Director Elizabeth Long announced and went on to say, “FLO’s Stage Director Stephanie Havey, is going for a street fair atmosphere – a playful, theatrical playground full of surprises. To enhance the patron experience, FLO will have vendors onsite.” Casa Larga will be selling wine and beer; Kristy’s Kettle Corn will sell popcorn and lemonade; and Rita’s Italian Ice will offer a selection of delicious cold treats.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

Goldrush Festival Announces First Wave of DJs, Plus More Phoenix Music News

Concert-related announcements dominate our latest roundup of recent music news from the Valley scene, including new shows and a couple of postponements. Goldrush Music Festival in late September, the biggest outdoor concert to be staged locally since the pandemic, also dropped its first batch of performers. All the relevant details...

Comments / 0

Community Policy