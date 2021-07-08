Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Weekly Open Lab: Use Lathes To make Your Own Wood Projects

funcheap.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever tried woodturning? Are you aching to turn again? Of COURSE you are! This is an open lab where you get to practice the things you learned in class. No materials will be provided so bring your wood an/or hardware with you. If you are unsure it will work for any reason, please contact Jolie at jolie@lower48.org. You should bring your own project and know the basiscs of turning saftey. This is a good place and time to practice, there is no class so no instruction will be provided but there will be a teacher present to supervise in case you have questions related to safety. We are happy to help with a project when possible. This is a fun atmosphere to practice turning with other people.

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Event Organizer Have
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
SolidSmack

Can You Chop a Tree Stump Using Its Own Wood?

After carving a wooden spoon using a spoon, you would think craftsman Alex Apollonov wouldn’t have any more inception-like tricks up his apron. Well, you would be sorely mistaken for thinking so. Upon discovering a stray tree stump in his backyard, Apollonov decided that the best way to get rid...
TechnologyCNET

How to make your own AR face filter

Face filters on Instagram and Snapchat are far and away the most mainstream use of what we call augmented reality. We've already spent years contorting our faces, surrounding them with butterflies or pinning stuff to our heads to find out which Disney villain best represents us. However, it wasn't until I got my hands on the new iPad Pro and played around with the Face Paint feature in Procreate that I realized how easy it is to make your own face filter. So I made a video about it, which you can watch above.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Big Blu Soul Quartet Live at Club Deluxe (SF)

San Francisco’s Big Blu Soul Quartet bring their mix of live soul, funk, rhythm & blues and jazz to Club Deluxe on Thursday, July 15th. Their mix of soulful vocals and groove based funk instrumentals makes for an evening not to be missed. The famed SF bar and live music...
TechnologyMusicRadar.com

How to make your own classic '80s synth pad sound

The big, swirly, back-combed pad is still a sound that many producers like to put to use in their contemporary tracks. Indeed, with the ongoing popularity of synthwave, and the never-ending fascination with '80s textures genreally, it's more in the spotlight than it has been for a while. In this...
Home & Gardenhometownfocus.us

Ways to use reclaimed wood in your home

Reclaimed wood serves both aesthetic and practical purposes. Visually stunning, reclaimed wood also is a great way to make use of old-growth forest wood. Why is that significant? According to the United States Forest Service, just 3 percent of oldgrowth forest has survived into the second decade of the 21st century. Old-growth Forest wood like that from longleaf pine trees has long been touted as excellent building material, but the pine utilized today comes from trees that are cut down when they’re young. Reclaimed wood taken from old or demolished homes built with old-growth forest wood offers access to this highly valued building material while also providing the environmental benefits that come with reusing existing materials.
RecipesNapa Valley Register

Make your own ‘nice’ cream

Literally, think outside the box and make cleaned-up versions of your favorite treats. Skip the frozen desserts aisle at the grocery store and make your own fruit “nice” cream. This recipe is all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer — or anytime you want a refreshing treat.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Make your own bubble tea at home with these DIY bubble tea kits

Grabbing a bubble tea might not feel like an essential reason to leave your house, but fear not, the team at Naröcha have got you covered. The CBD-based tea room is now selling DIY bubble tea packages for you to concoct and sip on at home. It's simple: each kit comes with 80g of loose leaf tea, uncooked boba, fructose (to sweeten your drink) and ten straws. Each kit makes up to ten servings of bubble milk tea – all you need to have on hand is your choice of milk to add to it and follow their video tutorial on how to assemble your DIY brew.
Interior Designhomedit.com

How to Make Your Own Japanese Bedroom?

The minimalistic Japanese theme is now gaining popularity and moving into the world of the bedroom. You must be wondering – why? Well, the Japanese style is highly sophisticated and simple. It focuses on “less is more” and thus allows one to transform their bedroom into a luxurious retreat. Check out some of these ideas to create your own Japanese bedroom you won’t want to leave.
RecipesWWLP 22News

How to make your own hot fudge sauce

Equipment – Microwave safe bowl – medium-sized. Pour the sweetened condensed milk into a microwave-safe bowl. Add chocolate to the hot milk and stir until fully incorporated, if some of the chocolate does not melt put it back in the microwave and heat for another 30 seconds. Serve immediately. Refrigerate...
Augusta, GAWJBF.com

July is National Ice Cream Month, how to make your own

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – July 18 is National Ice Cream day and July is National Ice Cream Month. For all your latest local headlines and breaking news delivered to you, sign up for our NEWSLETTER. History shows the people have enjoyed this sweet treat as far back as 3,000 BC...
Home & GardenNo Film School

This Is How You Should Use Practical Light Sources in Your Next Project

Adding more lights to a location can make the lighting feel unnatural. Here is how to avoid that problem. Lighting can make or break a film. Every filmmaker should know how to light a scene to make the space feel bright or emphasize the mood of the project. Sometimes, the unfortunate event of overlighting or underlighting can make the whole project look flat and interesting.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Build your own warship in Waves of Steel, coming to Steam next week

Fans of fierce naval battles will be pleased to hear that TMA Games (home of solo developer Chris Weisiger) will be releasing their unconventional and endlessly replayable naval combat simulator Waves of Steel next Wednesday on Steam Early Access. In Waves of Steel players will take a single ship against...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Outdoor “Bernal Chess Night” at Prentiss Mini Park

San Francisco chess players, let’s play and learn together! Until our regular venue reopens for evening hours we’ll be playing outside at Prentiss Mini Park in Bernal Heights. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one, especially if you have a heavy and/or magnetic set that can withstand the wind. For everyone’s comfort, let’s assume that we’ll be wearing masks during games unless both players agree to go without.
Beauty & FashionNewsday

Make your own style pieces at these Long Island events and classes

Step one to making a style statement that’s all yours: DIY the design from scratch, whether it’s something to wear (power pendant, anyone?) or serve (custom doughnuts, coming right up). Sources for do-it-yourself inspiration can be found across Long Island, so get busy. While creating something one-of-a-kind you also make...
Hiram, MEPosted by
SacopeeValleyNews

Bookmaking Class: Make your own Journal with Wood Covers and Secret Belgian Binding 10/16

Make your own hand-bound, beautiful – and useful – journal at this Bookmaking Class at Tear Cap Workshops in Hiram, Maine. The Secret Belgian Binding is a contemporary book binding style with lots of room for creativity, inside and out. The covers can be collaged on, made of recycled material or wood. In class we’ll use reclaimed wooden covers, weave the covers together and sew in pages. No previous book binding experience is necessary. All of the tools and supplies you need will be provided, as well as instructions for you to take home and continue making books.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Now You Can Make Your Own Foldable Phone With This DIY Kit

Royole was technically the first company to reveal a folding phone with a flexible AMOLED screen, and now it’s helping anyone build their own with a DIY kit that comes with almost all the parts you need. Although Royole did revel in being the first company to release a consumer-ready...
Ohio Statecolumbusmonthly.com

How to Make Your Own Ohio State Fair Butter Cow

The world is opening up again, but many of us still won’t be able to visit an old friend this summer. For the second year in a row, the Ohio State Fair, which begins this week but isn't open to the general public, won’t feature a butter art display, including a butter cow and calf. So what should a disappointed bovine art fan do? Take matters into your own hands. Here are some tips, courtesy of the American Dairy Association Mideast and the fair’s lead butter sculptor, Paul Brooke, on how to create your own butter cow.
Oakland, CAfuncheap.com

“Sunset Science” on Chabot’s Stunning Observation Deck (Oakland)

Enjoy a warm summer evening of activities and stargazing on Chabot’s stunning Observation Deck! Learn about stellar concepts and preview our new offerings with special demonstrations, hands-on challenges and more. When the Sun goes down, the stars come out for exploring the cosmos through historic telescopes. During this event, celebrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy