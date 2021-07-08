Weekly Open Lab: Use Lathes To make Your Own Wood Projects

Have you ever tried woodturning? Are you aching to turn again? Of COURSE you are! This is an open lab where you get to practice the things you learned in class. No materials will be provided so bring your wood an/or hardware with you. If you are unsure it will work for any reason, please contact Jolie at jolie@lower48.org. You should bring your own project and know the basiscs of turning saftey. This is a good place and time to practice, there is no class so no instruction will be provided but there will be a teacher present to supervise in case you have questions related to safety. We are happy to help with a project when possible. This is a fun atmosphere to practice turning with other people.