Kirklin, IN

Jump on Kirklin’s cloudy forecast today

Kirklin News Watch
 10 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Kirklin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kirklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0arzbG9800

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

