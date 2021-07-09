Sun forecast for Hoxie — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(HOXIE, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoxie:
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
